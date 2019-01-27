Jazz-Timberwolves, Box

UTAH (125)

Ingles 5-11 3-3 15, Favors 5-8 0-1 11, Gobert 7-8 3-6 17, Rubio 8-14 1-1 18, Mitchell 10-22 7-10 29, O’Neale 1-4 0-0 2, Crowder 5-10 0-0 15, Cavanaugh 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 2-2 0-0 5, Korver 3-6 4-4 13, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Mitrou-Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 18-25 125.

MINNESOTA (111)

Wiggins 13-23 6-7 35, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Towns 6-10 7-8 22, Bayless 6-13 3-4 19, Okogie 1-10 0-0 3, Deng 5-6 2-2 15, Saric 1-4 0-0 3, Dieng 2-3 2-2 8, Terrell 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 37-77 20-23 111.

Utah 25 28 37 35—125 Minnesota 22 28 35 26—111

3-Point Goals_Utah 15-39 (Crowder 5-10, Korver 3-5, Ingles 2-6, Mitchell 2-6, Niang 1-1, Favors 1-2, Rubio 1-5, Cavanaugh 0-1, O’Neale 0-3), Minnesota 17-36 (Bayless 4-6, Towns 3-4, Deng 3-4, Wiggins 3-8, Dieng 2-2, Saric 1-4, Okogie 1-6, Terrell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 36 (Favors 11), Minnesota 35 (Saric 11). Assists_Utah 30 (Rubio 8), Minnesota 22 (Towns 7). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Minnesota 22. Technicals_Towns. A_14,542 (19,356).

