Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jazz-Timberwolves, Box

January 27, 2019 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
UTAH (125)

Ingles 5-11 3-3 15, Favors 5-8 0-1 11, Gobert 7-8 3-6 17, Rubio 8-14 1-1 18, Mitchell 10-22 7-10 29, O’Neale 1-4 0-0 2, Crowder 5-10 0-0 15, Cavanaugh 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 2-2 0-0 5, Korver 3-6 4-4 13, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Mitrou-Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 18-25 125.

MINNESOTA (111)

Wiggins 13-23 6-7 35, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Towns 6-10 7-8 22, Bayless 6-13 3-4 19, Okogie 1-10 0-0 3, Deng 5-6 2-2 15, Saric 1-4 0-0 3, Dieng 2-3 2-2 8, Terrell 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 37-77 20-23 111.

Utah 25 28 37 35—125
Minnesota 22 28 35 26—111

3-Point Goals_Utah 15-39 (Crowder 5-10, Korver 3-5, Ingles 2-6, Mitchell 2-6, Niang 1-1, Favors 1-2, Rubio 1-5, Cavanaugh 0-1, O’Neale 0-3), Minnesota 17-36 (Bayless 4-6, Towns 3-4, Deng 3-4, Wiggins 3-8, Dieng 2-2, Saric 1-4, Okogie 1-6, Terrell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 36 (Favors 11), Minnesota 35 (Saric 11). Assists_Utah 30 (Rubio 8), Minnesota 22 (Towns 7). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Minnesota 22. Technicals_Towns. A_14,542 (19,356).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.