Jazz-Trail Blazers, Box

January 31, 2019 12:58 am
 
UTAH (105)

Ingles 3-5 6-6 14, Favors 6-11 0-0 12, Gobert 7-9 1-2 15, Rubio 4-14 2-2 12, Mitchell 8-16 5-6 22, O’Neale 1-2 0-0 3, Crowder 2-7 0-1 6, Cavanaugh 0-0 2-2 2, Niang 1-4 0-0 2, Udoh 1-1 2-2 4, Korver 1-4 0-0 3, Allen 4-11 0-0 10, Mitrou-Long 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 18-21 105.

PORTLAND (132)

Harkless 3-6 0-0 6, Aminu 0-3 2-2 2, Leonard 6-7 0-0 16, Lillard 12-21 9-9 36, McCollum 12-17 3-4 30, Layman 4-8 0-0 11, Collins 3-8 5-6 12, Swanigan 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 3-6 0-0 8, Baldwin IV 2-4 0-0 4, Turner 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 48-90 20-23 132.

Utah 27 31 22 25—105
Portland 45 29 35 23—132

3-Point Goals_Utah 11-34 (Ingles 2-4, Allen 2-5, Rubio 2-6, Crowder 2-6, O’Neale 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, Korver 1-4, Mitrou-Long 0-1, Favors 0-1, Niang 0-2), Portland 16-32 (Leonard 4-5, Layman 3-5, McCollum 3-5, Lillard 3-7, Curry 2-3, Collins 1-2, Swanigan 0-1, Aminu 0-2, Harkless 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 37 (Gobert 9), Portland 45 (Lillard, Collins 8). Assists_Utah 24 (Rubio 7), Portland 28 (Lillard 11). Total Fouls_Utah 22, Portland 17. A_19,393 (19,393).

