Jefferies scores career-high 25, Tulsa beats Memphis 95-79

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — DaQuan Jefferies had a career-high 25 points on Wednesday night, and Curran Scott scored 16 of his 20 in the second half, to help Tulsa beat Memphis 95-79 and snap a four-game skid.

Jefferies made 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and finished with eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. Sterling Taplin added 14 points, Jeriah Horne scored 13 and Martins Igbanu 10 for Tulsa (13-9, 3-6 American Athletic Conference).

Jefferies hit a 3-pointer, Igbanu made back-to-back baskets and Elijah Joiner had two layups in a 13-second span to make it 11-2 and the Golden Hurricane led the rest of the way. Memphis went more than 4½ minutes without a field goal during a 19-6 run that gave Tulsa its biggest lead at 22 points with three minutes left in the first half. Memphis trimmed its deficit to 74-66 when Raynere Thornton hit a jumper with 6:34 to play but got no closer.

Tyler Harris led the Tigers (13-8, 5-3) with 18 points. Thornton and Jeremiah Martin each scored 14 and Kyvon Davenport had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Tulsa shot a season-high 54.5 percent (30 of 55) from the field and outscored the Memphis 26-17 from the free-throw line.

