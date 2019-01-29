Listen Live Sports

Jets-Bruins Sum

January 29, 2019 10:53 pm
 
Winnipeg 1 0 2 0—4
Boston 2 0 1 0—3
Winnipeg won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 15 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 9:49. 2, Winnipeg, Morrissey 6 (Scheifele), 13:53 (pp). 3, Boston, Pastrnak 28 (Marchand, Krug), 18:33 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Connor 20 (Myers, Chiarot), 4:27. 5, Winnipeg, Connor 21 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 5:01. 6, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 11:39.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Winnipeg 1 (Connor G, Laine NG), Boston 0 (DeBrusk NG, Pastrnak NG, Marchand NG).

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-9-8-2_27. Boston 20-5-13-1_39.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 2; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-14-1 (39 shots-36 saves). Boston, Halak 13-9-3 (27-24).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:51.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Jonny Murray.

