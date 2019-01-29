Jets-Bruins Sum

|Winnipeg
|Winnipeg won shootout 1-0.
First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 15 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 9:49. 2, Winnipeg, Morrissey 6 (Scheifele), 13:53 (pp). 3, Boston, Pastrnak 28 (Marchand, Krug), 18:33 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Connor 20 (Myers, Chiarot), 4:27. 5, Winnipeg, Connor 21 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 5:01. 6, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 11:39.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Winnipeg 1 (Connor G, Laine NG), Boston 0 (DeBrusk NG, Pastrnak NG, Marchand NG).
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-9-8-2_27. Boston 20-5-13-1_39.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 2; Boston 1 of 3.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-14-1 (39 shots-36 saves). Boston, Halak 13-9-3 (27-24).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:53.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Jonny Murray.
