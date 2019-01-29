Jets-Bruins Sums

Winnipeg 1 0 2 0—4 Boston 2 0 1 0—3 Winnipeg won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 15 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 9:49. 2, Winnipeg, Morrissey 6 (Scheifele), 13:53 (pp). 3, Boston, Pastrnak 28 (Marchand, Krug), 18:33 (pp). Penalties_Appleton, WPG, (holding), 5:30; Carlo, BOS, (cross checking), 13:48; Chara, BOS, (slashing), 14:33; Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 17:01.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Trouba, WPG, (slashing), 6:50; Lowry, WPG, Major (fighting), 15:47; Miller, BOS, Major (fighting), 15:47; Frederic, BOS, Major (fighting), 16:16; Tanev, WPG, Major (fighting), 16:16.

Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Connor 20 (Myers, Chiarot), 4:27. 5, Winnipeg, Connor 21 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 5:01. 6, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 11:39. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Winnipeg 1 (Connor G, Laine NG), Boston 0 (DeBrusk NG, Pastrnak NG, Marchand NG).

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-9-8-2_27. Boston 20-5-13-1_39.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 2; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-14-1 (39 shots-36 saves). Boston, Halak 13-9-3 (27-24).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:53.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Jonny Murray.

