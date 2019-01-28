Listen Live Sports

Jets-Flyers Sum

January 28, 2019 9:45 pm
 
Winnipeg 0 1 0—1
Philadelphia 0 2 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Varone 2 (Raffl, Folin), 9:47. 2, Winnipeg, Roslovic 3 (Little, Trouba), 12:59 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Konecny 13 (MacDonald), 18:46.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 13 (Konecny), 16:25.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 11-12-9_32. Philadelphia 8-12-11_31.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 10-2-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 7-5-1 (32-31).

A_19,087 (19,543). T_2:29.

Referees_Furman South, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Tony Sericolo.

