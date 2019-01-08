Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets interview Bucs offensive coordinator Todd Monken

January 8, 2019 6:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets have interviewed Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their head coaching job.

The team completed its meeting with Monken on Tuesday. It marks the sixth interview New York has announced since firing Todd Bowles last week.

The Jets have also met with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Miami coach Adam Gase, former Indianapolis and Detroit coach Jim Caldwell and Dallas defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard. According to several published reports, New York also spoke with Baylor coach Matt Rhule and former USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who was hired Tuesday as Arizona’s coach, but the Jets didn’t announce either meeting.

The 52-year-old Monken has been Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator since 2016 after being Southern Miss’ head coach from 2013-15. He was Jacksonville’s wide receivers coach from 2007-10, and has had various stops at the college level.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane