Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Jets interview former Dolphins coach Adam Gase

January 4, 2019 3:30 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets have interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase for their head coaching vacancy.

Gase is the second known meeting New York has had as it looks for a replacement for Todd Bowles , who was fired last Sunday night after he went 24-40 in four seasons.

The Jets spoke with Gase on Friday after interviewing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Gase was 23-26 in three seasons with Miami , including a playoff game in 2016, before being fired Monday. The 40-year-old coach worked as an assistant with Detroit, San Francisco and Denver before being promoted to offensive coordinator by the Broncos in 2013 and drawing rave reviews from Peyton Manning.

Gase followed coach John Fox to Chicago in 2015 to be the Bears’ offensive coordinator. He was hired by the Dolphins as their head coach the following season.

The Jets are also expected to have interest in meeting with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, former Detroit and Indianapolis coach Jim Caldwell, Dallas defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

