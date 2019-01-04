Jets-Penguins Sum

|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0—0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Maatta 1 (Guentzel, Pettersson), 14:19 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Cullen 4 (Aston-Reese, Johnson), 14:52.
Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Simon 6 (Malkin), 14:39.
Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Letang 10 (Crosby, Cullen), 16:38.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 7-11-15_33. Pittsburgh 10-15-8_33.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 17-12-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 11-5-1 (33-33).
A_18,642 (18,387). T_2:29.
Referees_Francis Charron, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Matt MacPherson.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.