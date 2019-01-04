Jets-Penguins Sums

Winnipeg 0 0 0—0 Pittsburgh 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Maatta 1 (Pettersson, Guentzel), 14:19 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Cullen 4 (Aston-Reese, Johnson), 14:52. Penalties_Winnipeg bench, served by Perreault (too many men on the ice), 12:57.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Simon 6 (Malkin), 14:39. Penalties_Brassard, PIT, (holding), 6:38; Morrissey, WPG, (closing hand on the puck), 15:55.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Letang 10 (Crosby, Cullen), 16:38. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (hooking), 3:26.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 7-11-15_33. Pittsburgh 10-15-8_33.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 17-12-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 11-5-1 (33-33).

A_18,642 (18,387). T_2:29.

Referees_Francis Charron, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Matt MacPherson.

