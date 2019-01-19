Jets-Stars Sum

|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|2—2
|Dallas
|1
|2
|1—4
First Period_1, Dallas, Ritchie 3 (Seguin, Klingberg), 7:53 (pp).
Second Period_2, Dallas, Comeau 5 (Benn, Lindell), 0:22. 3, Dallas, Faksa 8 (Lindell, Polak), 13:36.
Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Lemieux 6 (Appleton), 3:25. 5, Winnipeg, Connor 19 (Wheeler), 3:46. 6, Dallas, Seguin 18 (Radulov, Klingberg), 18:15 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 4-8-17_29. Dallas 11-17-11_39.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 6; Dallas 2 of 7.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 21-14-1 (39 shots-35 saves). Dallas, Bishop 16-12-2 (29-27).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:39.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, James Tobias.
