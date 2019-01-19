Listen Live Sports

Jets-Stars Sums

January 19, 2019 10:02 pm
 
Winnipeg 0 0 2—2
Dallas 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Ritchie 3 (Seguin, Klingberg), 7:53 (pp). Penalties_Spezza, DAL, (holding), 3:07; Trouba, WPG, (hooking), 6:54; Lemieux, WPG, Major (fighting), 18:46; Carrick, DAL, Major (fighting), 18:46.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Comeau 5 (Benn, Lindell), 0:22. 3, Dallas, Faksa 8 (Lindell, Polak), 13:36. Penalties_Kulikov, WPG, (high sticking), 2:34; Morrow, WPG, (boarding), 5:43; Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 8:48; Polak, DAL, (tripping), 11:23; Morrow, WPG, (high sticking), 14:50; Benn, DAL, (illegal check to head), 19:45.

Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Lemieux 6 (Appleton), 3:25. 5, Winnipeg, Connor 19 (Wheeler), 3:46. 6, Dallas, Seguin 18 (Radulov, Klingberg), 18:15 (pp). Penalties_Hintz, DAL, (slashing), 5:46; Scheifele, WPG, (holding), 14:37; Hintz, DAL, (holding), 15:35; Laine, WPG, (hooking), 16:52; Faksa, DAL, (delay of game), 19:00.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 4-8-17_29. Dallas 11-17-11_39.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 6; Dallas 2 of 7.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 21-14-1 (39 shots-35 saves). Dallas, Bishop 16-12-2 (29-27).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:39.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, James Tobias.

