The Associated Press
 
Jets tight end Chris Herndon pleads guilty to DWI in crash

January 10, 2019 9:48 am
 
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in New Jersey.

A municipal judge in Rockaway Township on Wednesday suspended the fourth-round draft pick’s driver’s license for 90 days and fined him $639.

New Jersey State Police say the 22-year-old Herndon was driving his Nissan Armada in June when he crashed into a Toyota Land Cruiser that was towing a trailer carrying another vehicle. The 76-year-old driver was not injured.

Soon after the incident, Herndon said “this is not who I am.”

Herndon could face suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

An email seeking comment from the team was not immediately returned.

