Jets-Wild Sums

January 10, 2019 11:17 pm
 
Winnipeg 0 1 1—2
Minnesota 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Minnesota, Greenway 8 (Staal, Spurgeon), 5:40. Penalties_Granlund, MIN, (roughing), 3:01; Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 7:42; Staal, MIN, (hooking), 15:46.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Zucker 11 (Brodin, Koivu), 11:04 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Zucker 12 (Parise, Spurgeon), 17:50. 4, Winnipeg, Tanev 9 (Copp, Kulikov), 19:19. Penalties_Connor, WPG, (tripping), 9:08; Zucker, MIN, (hooking), 15:40.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 24 (Connor, Little), 17:22. Penalties_Foligno, MIN, (hooking), 5:19.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-9-13_28. Minnesota 10-12_22.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 4; Minnesota 1 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 19-13-1 (22 shots-19 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 17-14-3 (28-26).

A_19,072 (18,064). T_2:25.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Andrew Smith.

