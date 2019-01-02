Listen Live Sports

Joakim Soria gets closer bonuses in deal with Athletics

January 2, 2019 10:06 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Relief pitcher Joakim Soria gets $6.5 million this year and $8.5 million in 2020 as part of his $15 million, two-year contract with the Oakland Athletics.

Soria can earn bonuses of $250,000 each for 35 and 40 games finished as part of the deal announced Dec. 21.

He would get a $750,000 assignment bonus the first time he is traded.

The 34-year-old right-hander is expected to serve a setup man for closer Blake Treinen.

Soria had a 3.12 ERA and 3-4 record in 66 games last year for the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee, which acquired him on July 26. He had 16 saves in 19 chances for the White Sox.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

