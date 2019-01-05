Listen Live Sports

Jockey Espinoza returns to exercising horses after injury

January 5, 2019 4:31 pm
 
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza has returned to exercising horses at Santa Anita for the first time since being seriously injured in a training accident last summer.

The 46-year-old rider was aboard St. Joe Bay for trainer John Sadler on Saturday.

Espinoza suffered fractured vertebrae and other serious injuries in the July 22 accident at Del Mar. He has spent the last five months rehabilitating in the San Diego area.

The three-time Kentucky Derby winner says his fitness is returning and he plans to work more horses and hopefully resume riding in races soon, although there is no set timetable.

