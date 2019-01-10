John Ryan Murphy, D-Backs reach $900,000, 1-year deal

PHOENIX (AP) — Catcher John Ryan Murphy and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract, a raise from his $558,000 salary last year.

The 27-year-old set career bests with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 223 plate appearances, hitting .202. He split time behind the plate with Alex Avila and Jeff Mathis, who left for Texas.

Ten Diamondbacks remain eligible for Friday’s exchange of proposed arbitration salaries: outfielders David Peralta and Steven Souza; shortstop Nick Amed; third baseman Jake Lamb; right-handers Matt Andriese and Archie Bradley; and left-handers Andrew Chafin, T.J. McFarland and Robbie Ray.

