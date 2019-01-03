Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Johns Hopkins football coach Jim Margraff dies at 58

January 3, 2019 12:42 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jim Margraff, the winningest football coach in Johns Hopkins University history, has died at 58.

The Baltimore university said the former Hopkins quarterback, who led his alma mater’s football program for 29 years, died suddenly Wednesday at home. University officials didn’t release a cause. The Baltimore Sun reported that Margraff had open-heart surgery to correct a congenital defect in 2005.

Margraff guided the Blue Jays to the NCAA Division III semifinals for the first time just a month ago. With Margraff at the helm, Johns Hopkins posted a 221-89-3 record, won a Centennial Conference-record 14 league championships and made the NCAA playoffs 10 times. That record also made Margraff the winningest coach in Maryland state history.

Condolences from the university and football communities highlighted Margraff’s humility and leadership. He’s survived by his wife, Alice, and three children.

