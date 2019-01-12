Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Johnson hits winner, Nicholls edges Houston Baptist 77-76

January 12, 2019 7:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Kevin Johnson scored 19 points, the last two on a short floater with 2.4 seconds left and Nicholls defeated Houston Baptist 77-76 on Saturday.

Houston Baptist had taken the lead on a 3-point play by Ian DuBose with 12 seconds to go.

Brandon Moore’s 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining, gave Nicholls its biggest lead, 72-72. Houston Baptist got one point back when Philip McKenzie grabbed an offensive rebound at 49 seconds and made the second of two free throws.

Nicholls had a chance to make it a two-possession game but missed the front end of a one-and-one at 24 seconds.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jeremiah Jefferson had 17 points for Nicholls (10-7, 3-1 Southland), which was 10 of 24 from 3-point range and shot 50 percent.

Edward Hardt had a career-high 29 for Houston Baptist (5-9, 1-2), which was 3 of 13 from distance but had a 12-point advantage from the line.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris