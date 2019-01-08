Listen Live Sports

Johnson, Kennedy pace Alabama A&M over Grambling in OT

January 8, 2019 12:03 am
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Arthur Johnson scored 16 points, Andre Kennedy had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Alabama A&M closed with a 6-0 run to beat Grambling 65-60 in overtime Monday night.

Anthony Gaston’s jumper with 1:43 left in the extra session gave Grambling its last lead at 60-59 as Evan Wiley responded with a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left and Tre Todd made 3 of 4 free throws in the last 18 seconds to give the Bulldogs (2-14, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the win.

At the end of regulation, after jump shots by Kennedy and Jalen Reeder put Alabama A&M up 52-49 with 1:50 left, Ivy Smith Jr. made 3 of 4 free throws to tie it at 52-all to force overtime. Reeder finished with 11 points.

Grambling led 33-27 at halftime. Smith led the Tigers (6-9, 0-2) with 27 points after entering averaging 9.5 per game.

