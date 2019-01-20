Johnson with 21, Grand Canyon rolls to 78-50 win over UMKC

PHOENIX (AP) — Carlos Johnson scored a career-best 21 points and Grand Canyon rolled to 78-50 win over UMKC on Saturday night.

Johnson was 6 of 10 from the field for the Antelopes (11-7, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference), who have won three straight. Michael Finke added 14 points and five rebounds and Trey Drechsel had 13 points and led the team with 11 rebounds. Tim Finke had nine rebounds in addition to his five points.

Grand Canyon shot 50 percent from the field compared to 34.5 percent for UMKC and had a 38-29 rebounding edge.

The Antelopes scored first and never looked back, jumping to a 21-8 lead midway through the opening period and building to a 41-21 advantage at halftime. They outscored UMKC 37-29 in the second half and cruised to the win.

Xavier Bishop scored 11 points for the Kangaroos (7-12, 2-2). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. led UMKC with eight rebounds.

