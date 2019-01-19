Listen Live Sports

Jones hits late 3, helps Prairie View A&M beat JSU 55-51

January 19, 2019 8:37 pm
 
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Dennis Jones made just one shot on Saturday night, a key 3-pointer with 15 seconds left that helped Prairie View A&M beat Jackson State 55-51 and remain undefeated in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

Jackson State led 49-48 when Devonte Patterson’s layup with 2:31 to play gave the Panthers the lead for good. The Tigers had possession with less than a minute to play, but Gary Blackston forced a turnover that set up Jones’ 3. Dontelius Ross missed a 3-point attempt for Jackson State and Antione Lister made two free throws with three seconds left to seal it.

Gerard Andrus scored 12 points for Prairie View A&M (6-11, 4-0). Jones was 1 of 6 from the floor and had four assists and two steals. Blackston added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lister chipped in 11 points and Patterson had nine.

Venjie Wallis scored 10 of his 14 points in first half for Jackson State (6-12, 3-2). Chris Howell added eight points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

