Jones scores 20, No. 11 Maryland women drop Buckeyes 70-57

January 24, 2019 10:30 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Stephanie Jones scored 20 points, Maryland scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to cap a game-breaking 13-0 run and the No. 11 Terrapins pulled away to defeat Ohio State 70-57 on Thursday night.

Blair started the decisive stretch with a 3-pointer and the Terrapins (16-2, 6-2 Big Ten), took a 64-46 lead after three quarters. Sara Vujacic opened the fourth quarter with a jumper and Channise Lewis it a 3-pointer then scored from the paint to give Maryland a 61-46 lead with seven minutes to play.

The Buckeyes (7-10, 3-5) missed eight straight shots during the 6-minute, 24-second drought. After a 3-pointer by Adreana Miller that made it a 12-point deficit, they closed the game 1 for 6.

Taylor Mikesell added 14 points and seven assists for the Terrapins, who shot 51 percent. Freshman Shakira Austin had 11 rebounds and two blocks, giving her a Maryland freshman record of 53, one more than Marissa Coleman had.

Carly Santoro had 12 points for Ohio State, which shot 36 percent.

