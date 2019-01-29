Jones with 20 helps Arkansas beat Georgia 70-60

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — With 4:20 left in the game, Arkansas guard Mason Jones hit a wing triple that gave his team a six-point cushion over a Georgia squad that had tied it at 52 two minutes prior. The sophomore had 20 points and added five rebounds to help his team fend off the struggling visitors 70-60 on Tuesday night.

“It feels good to see us win at (home), to see us keep improving as a team,” Jones said. “As long as we keep learning and as long as we keep fixing our errors, then we’re growing.”

The Razorbacks (12-8, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) survived the Dawgs’ 56-32 advantage on the boards, but a dreadful combination of a season-worst shooting effort, 16 turnovers and 15-for-29 free-throw shooting put the visitors in a bind and kept the Hogs afloat. The Razorbacks, on the other hand, turned the ball over only four times and went 15-for-22 at the line.

“Good win . it wasn’t a thing of beauty, but at the same time, in the SEC, games are going to be like that,” said Razorback coach Mike Anderson. “We found a way to defend home court. That was what it was.”

Georgia (10-10, 1-6) tied it at 52 on a William Jackson II 3-pointer with 6:23 remaining, but Arkansas freshman Isaiah Joe, who came into the game leading the SEC with 68 3s, responded with a corner triple that gave the Razorbacks a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“Coach (Anderson) just told Daniel to come set a screen for me, and I knew if I could hold my man they’d help long enough to where I could find (Isaiah) in the corner,” Jones said of the play. “Knowing (Isaiah), I knew he was going to knock it down. That definitely got us going.”

Georgia entered the game with a renewed sense of purpose after beating Texas on January 26. The Tom Crean-led squad opened the first five minutes with an 11-2 run that included a number of hustle plays and offensive rebounds.

Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford played a role in bringing his team back by hitting his first four free throws, which was a rarity considering he came into the game shooting 56.7 percent from the line.

Razorback coach Mike Anderson decided to sit Gafford, his unquestioned star player, after he got in early foul trouble, and the forward had only scored four points in 11 minutes when he was subbed in at the 11:40 mark of the second half. He never came off the court after that, and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

“(Getting him back) did a lot,” Jones said. “Knowing Daniel was going to bring a lot of people towards him, that opens up shots for our whole team. Having Daniel on the court and having his energy . it was really good.”

Arkansas point guard Jalen Harris scored 13 points and scored his team’s final three points from the line. Known for his ability to take care of the basketball, he didn’t have a turnover in a team-leading 32 minutes of action.

On the other side, Nicolas Claxon tied the Dawgs’ game high with 14 points on 3-of-7 shooting. His 7-for-10 output of the line was a welcome sight for the Bulldogs, whose other top scorer went 2-of-11 on free-throw attempts. He did his damage down low when Gafford was out of the game.

“We missed a lot of layups,” Crean said. “We missed a lot of threes, certainly, but I’m not concerned about that. We missed a lot of close and easy baskets, and not just because they have a shot-blocker in Daniel Gafford. We had self-inflicted wounds at the basket today.”

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks’ 14 blocked shots were the most for a conference game in program history. Freshman Reggie Chaney led the team with five blocks, while Gafford’s four and Harris’ two were key. Although the Hogs dropped a close road game at Texas Tech on January 26, they’re on a two-game conference winning streak going back to a home victory against Mizzou on Jan. 23.

Georgia: The Dawgs are on a five-game conference losing streak going back to a loss at Auburn on January 12. They came into the game averaging 40.2 rebounds per game to lead the conference, but they significantly eclipsed that average against the Razorbacks with 54. At 1-6 in the SEC, the Bulldogs are one Vanderbilt victory away from tying for last place.

UP NEXT

The Razorbacks travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU on Feb. 2.

The Bulldogs return home to face South Carolina the same day.

