Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jordan helps Rider take down Marist 86-85

January 27, 2019 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Stevie Jordan led six players in double-digit scoring with 18 points to help Rider rally to beat Marist 86-85 on Sunday and keep the Broncs atop the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings.

Marist built a 44-34 lead at halftime and extended its margin to 57-42 on Ryan Funk’s layup with a little more than 14 minutes left. Rider then went on a 20-5 burst to knot the score at 62. Jordan and Jordan Allen bookended 3-point baskets around one from Funk all in a 43-second span.

Later, Allen made a layup and followed with a 3 and Rider (11-8, 6-1) led 69-65. Dimencio Vaughn’s layup with 4:07 left put Rider ahead 74-73 and the Broncs never trailed again. Rider sealed it in the final 80 seconds as Darius Hines and Anthony Durham each made all four of their free-throw attempts. Brian Parker’s 3 at the end closed out the scoring for Marist (7-13, 2-6).

Funk scored a career-high 32 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. The Red Foxes made 15 of 27 (55.6 percent) from distance.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.