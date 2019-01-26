Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Justice, Minnett lead IUPUI past Detroit Mercy 80-65

January 26, 2019 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Camron Justice sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 and Jaylen Minnett came off the bench to score 17, also sinking five 3s, to spark IUPUI to an 80-65 victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Justice made 7 of 11 shots, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, as the Jaguars (13-9, 5-4 Horizon League) shot 51 percent from the floor and 48 percent from distance. Justice has scored in double figures in 21 straight games. Minnett was 5 of 11 from distance and now has made at least one 3-pointer in 25 straight games. Freshman reserve Jack Hansen scored 15 and Evan Hall pitched in with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double and third of the season.

The Jaguars were trailing 17-16 when Minnett hit two free throws and back-to-back 3-pointers in a 10-0 run and IUPUI never trailed again. Justice’s layup with 92 seconds left in the first half gave IUPUI a 33-24 lead at intermission.

Freshman Willy Isiani topped the Titans (8-13, 5-4) with a career-high 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting from 3-point range. Josh McFolley finished with 19 points and five assists.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.