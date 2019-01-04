Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Justice scores career-high 30 in IUPUI’s victory

January 4, 2019 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Camron Justice scored a career-high 30 points and IUPUI held on for a 66-64 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Friday night.

After the Jaguars’ Jaylen Minnett made 1 of 2 free throws for a 65-62 lead with 7.5 seconds left, UIC’s Tarkus Ferguson was fouled as he let loose with a half-court shot. An official ruled the foul came before the shot and Ferguson made both free throws. Following a quick foul and an Elyjah Goss free throw, Ferguson heaved another half-courter which bounced off the backboard and rim.

Justice reached double figures for the 15th straight game. Minnett added 12 points.

Justice gave IUPUI the lead for good with two minutes left at 60-52 when he bookended a 9-0 run with 3-pointers.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Jaguars (8-8, 1-2 Horizon) ended a string four straight losses, all on the road.

Godwin Boahen made six 3-pointers and scored 18 points for UIC (8-8, 1-2). Ferguson, who had seven assists, and Marcus Ottey added 15 points each.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument