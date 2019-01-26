Juzang with 19 points, Harvard edges Dartmouth 64-59

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Christian Juzang scored 19 points and dished five assists as Harvard edged Dartmouth 64-59 on Saturday.

Chris Lewis added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson (8-7, 1-1), who have won two straight after an 81-63 loss at Dartmouth on Jan. 12. Bryce Aiken had 14 points and Justin Bassey led with 12 rebounds.

Dartmouth led by one at the break, but Harvard fought back early in the second half and an Aiken 3-pointer evened it up at 46-all midway through. The Crimson went ahead for good, 53-51, on a Lewis layup with 5:12 to play. Dartmouth closed to 60-59 with 22 seconds left but Aiken sank four foul shots in the final seconds to seal the Harvard win.

Taurus Samuels scored 13 points for the Big Green (10-8, 1-1). Chris Knight added 12 points and eight rebounds.

