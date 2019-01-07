Listen Live Sports

K-State dismisses C Maary Lakes for violation of team rules

January 7, 2019 1:20 pm
 
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has dismissed sophomore center Maary Lakes from its women’s basketball program for a violation of team rules and conduct detrimental to the team.

Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie announced the decision in a statement Monday.

According to the Riley County Police Department, the 6-foot-4 Lakes was arrested early Monday on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property. She was released on a $750 bond.

Lakes was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery last summer, though charges against her were eventually dropped. Mittie said Lakes was “someone we thought deserved a second chance, but unfortunately, it is time for both of us to move on.”

The native of Peoria, Illinois, had played in all 13 games this season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds.

