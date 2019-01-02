Listen Live Sports

Kamga scores 18; High Point routs Washington College 101-60

January 2, 2019 10:30 pm
 
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Brandonn Kamga scored 18 points to lead High Point to a 101-60 rout of Division III Washington College of Maryland on Wednesday night.

High Point (7-7) snapped a two-game skid that included an 82-64 loss at then-No. 13 Ohio State on Saturday. The Panthers open Big South Conference play at Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Kamga made four 3-pointers and was 6-of-10 shooting from the field. Jahaad Proctor added 13 points, Ricky Madison had 11 and Caden Sanchez came off the bench to chip in 10 for the Panthers, who shot 56 percent from the floor.

Freshman Tray Wright scored 13 points and Austin Allen had 11 to lead Washington College.

Kamga’s layup gave the Panthers a double-digit lead midway through the first half as they built a 42-32 halftime advantage. Kamga’s dunk made it 53-43 early in the second half, sparking a 21-4 run for a 25-point lead with 8:27 remaining.

