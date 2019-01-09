Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas RB Pooka Williams granted diversion in battery case

January 9, 2019 1:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Star Kansas running back Pooka Williams has been granted diversion in a domestic battery case, meaning he has a chance to keep the allegation off his record.

Williams, who appeared in court Wednesday, is accused of punching an 18-year-old woman in the stomach and grabbing her by the throat last month. An affidavit says the woman had text messages from Williams admitting to punching her and a police officer found bruises on her.

Williams reportedly told police he pushed the woman when he saw her in a room with other men. Both have said they were in an intimate relationship.

Diversion allows someone to avoid the usual legal procedures and complete specific requirements, which can include rehabilitation programs or fines. Williams’ attorney, Hatem Chahine, said if Williams successfully completes terms of diversion, the domestic battery charge would be dropped and not appear on his legal record, the Lawrence Journal-World reported .

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Williams was the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year and a first-team all-Big 12 selection as running back and kick returner last season. He was suspended by the football program Dec. 7.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia