Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kayouloud scores 18, Central Arkansas defeats Incarnate Word

January 16, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud scored 18 points, Central Arkansas built a 24-point second-half lead and the Bears defeated Incarnate Word 77-60 on Wednesday night.

Central Arkansas led 51-46 with 12:39 left in the game before going on a 20-1 run over the next eight-plus minutes to lead 71-47. The run was highlighted by a three-possession stretch in which Matthew Mondesir had a 3-pointer and a 3-point play followed by a 3-pointer by Kayouloud.

Hayden Koval added 13 points and seven rebounds and Deandre Jones had nine points with eight assists for Central Arkansas (8-10, 3-2 Southland).

Augustine Ene had 18 points with six rebounds for the Cardinals (6-11, 1-3) and Jordan Caruso added 11 points.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Central Arkansas led 33-29 at halftime.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA