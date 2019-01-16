Kayouloud scores 18, Central Arkansas defeats Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud scored 18 points, Central Arkansas built a 24-point second-half lead and the Bears defeated Incarnate Word 77-60 on Wednesday night.

Central Arkansas led 51-46 with 12:39 left in the game before going on a 20-1 run over the next eight-plus minutes to lead 71-47. The run was highlighted by a three-possession stretch in which Matthew Mondesir had a 3-pointer and a 3-point play followed by a 3-pointer by Kayouloud.

Hayden Koval added 13 points and seven rebounds and Deandre Jones had nine points with eight assists for Central Arkansas (8-10, 3-2 Southland).

Augustine Ene had 18 points with six rebounds for the Cardinals (6-11, 1-3) and Jordan Caruso added 11 points.

Central Arkansas led 33-29 at halftime.

