Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kennedy scores 26 with 10 boards; Alabama A&M beats Southern

January 26, 2019 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Andre Kennedy had a career-high 26 points, on 11-of-15 shooting, and 10 rebounds to help Alabama A&M hold off Southern on Saturday night for a 68-62 win.

Tre Todd added 14 points and Jalen Reeder scored 11 for Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs (3-17, 2-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped a three-game skid and won for just the second time since Christmas.

Todd hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 17-3 run that made it 24-17 and AAMU led the rest of the way. Kennedy converted a 3-point play to give the Bulldogs an 11-point lead, the biggest by either team, with 6:58 to play. Southern scored 13 of the next 17 points to trim its deficit to 62-60 when Jayden Saddler made a layup with 1:14 left but Todd answered with two free throws and the Jaguars got no closer.

Aaron Ray and Sidney Umude scored 17 points apiece for Southern (3-17, 2-5). Saddler, a freshman, added seven points, six assists and a season-high five steals.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.