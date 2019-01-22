Kent State rallies from 17-point deficit, beats Toledo in OT

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Walker tied a career high with 36 points, making seven 3-pointers, and Kent State rallied from a 17-point, second-half deficit to beat Toledo 87-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Kent State took its first lead, 85-83, with 1:16 remaining as C.J. Williamson stole it, raced down the court and his behind-the-back pass led to Antonio Williams’ fast-break dunk.

Marreon Jackson made two free throws with 41.3 to go to tie it at 85. But Walker sank a floater in the lane with 26.8 left and Toledo was off on two shots at the other end. Williamson was fouled at 7.2, missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Jaelan Sanford was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

It was Walker’s second straight 30-plus game for Kent State (15-4, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) and the fourth of his career.

Advertisement

Luke Knapke scored 22 points, Sanford added 17, and Nate Navigato had 16 for Toledo (15-4, 3-3).

Willie Jackson made 1 of 2 free throws to give Toledo a 79-77 lead with 52.7 to go in regulation, but Walker tied it on a floater in the lane. The Rockets missed two shots on their next possession and Walker’s three-quarters heave was short.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.