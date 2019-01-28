Listen Live Sports

Kentucky State hires Falcons assistant Jackson as head coach

January 28, 2019 9:03 pm
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State has hired former Atlanta Falcons assistant Charlie Jackson as football coach. It will be his first heading coaching job.

Jackson spent the last two seasons as a defensive assistant with the NFL Falcons and has worked with the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers. His college experience includes stints at Colorado, Utah State, Buffalo and Air Force, where he played football. Jackson was also an executive with the NCAA Football Rules Enforcement Group from 2013-16.

Jackson replaces coaching veteran John L. Smith, who went 7-25 in three seasons with the Division II program. KSU athletic director Etienne Thomas cited Jackson’s pro, college and military backgrounds in a release and called him “a total package of experience and expertise.”

