Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kier, Livingston lead George Mason past St. Bonaventure

January 6, 2019 6:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Justin Kier scored 15 points with 14 rebounds, Otis Livingston II scored 13 and George Mason beat St. Bonaventure 68-53 on Sunday for its first 2-0 start in Atlantic 10 play.

Livingston became the fourth-leading scorer in George Mason (8-7) history, moving past Robert Dykes with 1,647 career points.

The Patriots led 28-25 at halftime, but with 10:08 to go, Kyle Lofton made a layup to give the Bonnies (4-10, 0-1) a 44-42 lead. George Mason responded with 3-pointers from Jamal Hartwell II, Livingston and Javon Greene before Greg Calixte made a layup, and Ian Boyd converted a 3-point play for a 56-44 lead with 5:34 left.

St. Bonaventure narrowed the deficit to 56-50 when Nelson Caputo and Lofton each made 3s, but Boyd fired back with one, Kier added a pair of free throws and George Mason led by double figures the rest of the way.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lofton led the Bonnies with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Courtney Stockard scored 16.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument