Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kiernan sparks Navy past Colgate in Patriot opener, 72-66

January 3, 2019 9:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — George Kiernan scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer to give Navy the lead down the stretch, and the Midshipmen played their first home game in a month to open Patriot League play, holding off Colgate 72-66 on Thursday night.

Six of the last seven Navy-Colgate contests have been decided by single digits and the Midshipmen snapped a three-game losing streak to the Raiders.

Navy was down, 59-54 after Jordan Burns hit a jumper with 8:17 left for Colgate. Greg Summers answered by scoring at the basket and Kiernan found Luke Loehr for a jumper to cut the deficit to a single point. Kiernan put the Midshipmen in front for good with a 3-pointer with 6:16 left and Hasan Abdullah added another to make it 64-59. Summers hit four straight from the line in the final 20 seconds to keep it a two-possession game.

Kiernan knocked down 4 of 7 from distance for Navy (4-8). Abdullah finished with 18 points and Summers was 5-for-5 from the line and added 11 points.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Burns finished with 14 points for Colgate (8-6). Will Rayman added 12 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State