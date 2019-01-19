Kings-Avalanche Sums

Los Angeles 0 0 1—1 Colorado 1 6 0—7

First Period_1, Colorado, Soderberg 16 (Barrie), 9:57. Penalties_Kopitar, LA, (tripping), 7:40; Brown, LA, (delay of game), 19:58.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Landeskog 29 (MacKinnon, Barrie), 0:32 (pp). 3, Colorado, Barrie 6 (Calvert, Kerfoot), 2:27. 4, Colorado, Rantanen 22 (MacKinnon, Landeskog), 7:18 (pp). 5, Colorado, Dries 3 (Calvert), 8:34 (sh). 6, Colorado, Rantanen 23, 14:35. 7, Colorado, Wilson 9 (Soderberg, Compher), 15:49. Penalties_Kopitar, LA, (slashing), 6:22; Cole, COL, (tripping), 8:17; Cole, COL, (tripping), 19:18.

Third Period_8, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 9 (Kopitar, Doughty), 7:52 (pp). Penalties_Iafallo, LA, (roughing), 4:29; Calvert, COL, Major (fighting), 6:00; Phaneuf, LA, Major (fighting), 6:00; Calvert, COL, served by Andrighetto, (slashing), 6:00; Cole, COL, (slashing), 7:33; Forbort, LA, (hooking), 11:54; Phaneuf, LA, (slashing), 12:05; Forbort, LA, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:38; Dries, COL, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:38.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 5-18-8_31. Colorado 16-10-14_40.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 4; Colorado 2 of 6.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 6-9-0 (18 shots-16 saves), Quick 8-12-3 (22-17). Colorado, Varlamov 13-11-5 (31-30).

A_18,043 (18,007). T_2:34.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brandon Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.