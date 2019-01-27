Kings-Clippers, Box

SACRAMENTO (108)

Shumpert 5-13 3-4 16, Bjelica 1-6 0-0 3, Cauley-Stein 2-5 5-6 9, Fox 8-16 4-5 21, Hield 6-17 2-2 16, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Giles III 2-5 0-0 4, Bagley III 5-10 4-4 14, Ferrell 3-4 0-0 6, Bogdanovic 5-13 8-9 19. Totals 37-93 26-30 108.

L.A. CLIPPERS (122)

Bradley 4-8 2-2 12, Harris 6-17 4-4 18, Gortat 2-3 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-9 7-7 17, Beverley 5-10 2-2 16, Harrell 11-13 3-4 25, Motley 2-3 2-3 6, Scott 3-4 0-0 8, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, L.Williams 2-16 7-7 12. Totals 42-88 27-29 122.

Sacramento 21 30 25 32—108 L.A. Clippers 34 33 20 35—122

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 8-36 (Shumpert 3-9, Hield 2-7, Bjelica 1-3, Fox 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-7, Cauley-Stein 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, Jackson 0-3), L.A. Clippers 11-29 (Beverley 4-5, Scott 2-2, Bradley 2-3, Harris 2-8, L.Williams 1-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Robinson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 44 (Cauley-Stein 12), L.A. Clippers 52 (Beverley 10). Assists_Sacramento 18 (Hield 5), L.A. Clippers 35 (L.Williams 10). Total Fouls_Sacramento 26, L.A. Clippers 28. A_19,068 (18,997).

