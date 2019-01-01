Listen Live Sports

Kings-Golden Knights Sums

January 1, 2019 11:58 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles 0 0 0—0
Vegas 0 0 2—2

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Stastny, VGK, (interference), 0:57; Kempe, LA, (interference), 13:46; Holden, VGK, (holding), 16:32.

Third Period_1, Vegas, Pirri 6 (Schmidt, Eakin), 3:43 (pp). 2, Vegas, Tuch 14 (Engelland, Pirri), 19:27. Penalties_Forbort, LA, (high sticking), 1:43; Doughty, LA, (tripping), 17:17.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-4-5_17. Vegas 9-18-21_48.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 5-8-0 (47 shots-46 saves). Vegas, Fleury 23-10-4 (17-17).

A_18,319 (17,367). T_2:22.

Referees_Brad Meier, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Pierre Racicot.

