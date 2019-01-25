Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Grizzlies, Box

January 25, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (99)

Shumpert 0-6 1-2 1, Bjelica 6-10 1-3 17, Cauley-Stein 5-9 1-1 11, Fox 8-17 5-5 22, Hield 9-18 2-3 26, Bogdanovic 2-9 1-1 5, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Giles III 0-0 0-0 0, Bagley III 6-15 2-2 14, Ferrell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-91 13-17 99.

MEMPHIS (96)

Temple 1-3 0-2 2, Jackson Jr. 3-8 5-6 11, Gasol 4-9 2-2 11, Conley 6-15 2-3 16, Holiday 1-2 0-0 3, Casspi 8-11 2-2 18, Caboclo 0-4 0-0 0, Green 4-9 4-4 14, Noah 1-4 5-6 7, Mack 4-8 0-0 8, Carter 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 34-80 22-27 96.

Sacramento 24 24 29 22—99
Memphis 23 19 29 25—96

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 12-33 (Hield 6-9, Bjelica 4-4, Fox 1-3, Ferrell 1-3, Bagley III 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-5, Shumpert 0-5), Memphis 6-20 (Green 2-4, Conley 2-4, Holiday 1-1, Gasol 1-2, Temple 0-2, Mack 0-2, Carter 0-2, Caboclo 0-3). Fouled Out_Bjelica. Rebounds_Sacramento 49 (Bjelica 11), Memphis 44 (Gasol 10). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Shumpert, Fox 5), Memphis 22 (Conley 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 25, Memphis 22. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A_14,486 (18,119).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|31 Veritas Public Sector Vision Day 2019
1|31 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
1|31 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1950: Truman announces development of hydrogen bomb

Get our daily newsletter.