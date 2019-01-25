Kings-Grizzlies, Box

SACRAMENTO (99)

Shumpert 0-6 1-2 1, Bjelica 6-10 1-3 17, Cauley-Stein 5-9 1-1 11, Fox 8-17 5-5 22, Hield 9-18 2-3 26, Bogdanovic 2-9 1-1 5, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Giles III 0-0 0-0 0, Bagley III 6-15 2-2 14, Ferrell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-91 13-17 99.

MEMPHIS (96)

Temple 1-3 0-2 2, Jackson Jr. 3-8 5-6 11, Gasol 4-9 2-2 11, Conley 6-15 2-3 16, Holiday 1-2 0-0 3, Casspi 8-11 2-2 18, Caboclo 0-4 0-0 0, Green 4-9 4-4 14, Noah 1-4 5-6 7, Mack 4-8 0-0 8, Carter 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 34-80 22-27 96.

Sacramento 24 24 29 22—99 Memphis 23 19 29 25—96

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 12-33 (Hield 6-9, Bjelica 4-4, Fox 1-3, Ferrell 1-3, Bagley III 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-5, Shumpert 0-5), Memphis 6-20 (Green 2-4, Conley 2-4, Holiday 1-1, Gasol 1-2, Temple 0-2, Mack 0-2, Carter 0-2, Caboclo 0-3). Fouled Out_Bjelica. Rebounds_Sacramento 49 (Bjelica 11), Memphis 44 (Gasol 10). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Shumpert, Fox 5), Memphis 22 (Conley 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 25, Memphis 22. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A_14,486 (18,119).

