Kings-Hornets, Box

SACRAMENTO (95)

Shumpert 3-9 0-0 7, Bjelica 1-5 0-0 2, Cauley-Stein 4-6 0-0 8, Fox 4-10 2-3 10, Hield 9-18 0-0 24, Jackson 2-5 1-2 6, Giles III 0-3 1-4 1, Bagley III 6-11 2-4 15, Ferrell 2-5 0-0 5, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 8-13 0-0 17, McLemore 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 6-13 95.

CHARLOTTE (114)

Batum 1-5 5-6 7, M.Williams 3-6 1-2 10, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 9-21 2-2 23, Lamb 5-14 2-2 14, Bridges 6-9 2-4 15, Kidd-Gilchrist 4-7 7-7 15, Hernangomez 4-9 2-2 11, Parker 5-10 4-4 14, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Monk 2-3 0-0 5, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-87 25-29 114.

Sacramento 25 25 23 22— 95 Charlotte 20 43 20 31—114

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-33 (Hield 6-11, Bagley III 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-2, Ferrell 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Shumpert 1-5, Bjelica 0-2, Fox 0-2, McLemore 0-2), Charlotte 11-38 (M.Williams 3-6, Walker 3-10, Lamb 2-7, Hernangomez 1-2, Monk 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Parker 0-1, Batum 0-2, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2, Graham 0-3). Fouled Out_Giles III. Rebounds_Sacramento 42 (Cauley-Stein 11), Charlotte 46 (Hernangomez 16). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Fox 8), Charlotte 21 (Parker 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, Charlotte 16. A_15,431 (19,077).

