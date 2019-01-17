Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Hornets, Box

January 17, 2019 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (95)

Shumpert 3-9 0-0 7, Bjelica 1-5 0-0 2, Cauley-Stein 4-6 0-0 8, Fox 4-10 2-3 10, Hield 9-18 0-0 24, Jackson 2-5 1-2 6, Giles III 0-3 1-4 1, Bagley III 6-11 2-4 15, Ferrell 2-5 0-0 5, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 8-13 0-0 17, McLemore 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 6-13 95.

CHARLOTTE (114)

Batum 1-5 5-6 7, M.Williams 3-6 1-2 10, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 9-21 2-2 23, Lamb 5-14 2-2 14, Bridges 6-9 2-4 15, Kidd-Gilchrist 4-7 7-7 15, Hernangomez 4-9 2-2 11, Parker 5-10 4-4 14, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Monk 2-3 0-0 5, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-87 25-29 114.

Sacramento 25 25 23 22— 95
Charlotte 20 43 20 31—114

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-33 (Hield 6-11, Bagley III 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-2, Ferrell 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Shumpert 1-5, Bjelica 0-2, Fox 0-2, McLemore 0-2), Charlotte 11-38 (M.Williams 3-6, Walker 3-10, Lamb 2-7, Hernangomez 1-2, Monk 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Parker 0-1, Batum 0-2, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2, Graham 0-3). Fouled Out_Giles III. Rebounds_Sacramento 42 (Cauley-Stein 11), Charlotte 46 (Hernangomez 16). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Fox 8), Charlotte 21 (Parker 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, Charlotte 16. A_15,431 (19,077).

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state