Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Nets, Box

January 21, 2019 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (94)

Shumpert 1-10 2-2 4, Bjelica 1-3 0-0 2, Cauley-Stein 6-8 0-1 12, Fox 4-14 0-2 9, Hield 4-10 0-0 11, Jackson 6-8 0-0 14, Bagley III 3-7 3-4 9, Giles III 4-8 0-0 8, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Ferrell 1-5 0-0 3, Bogdanovic 9-19 1-2 22. Totals 39-93 6-11 94.

BROOKLYN (123)

Kurucs 7-10 2-2 16, Graham 2-3 3-4 8, Allen 3-5 2-2 8, Russell 12-25 0-0 31, Harris 8-14 0-0 19, Carroll 3-8 2-4 9, Hollis-Jefferson 2-7 1-1 5, Davis 2-2 2-2 6, Napier 3-4 4-4 10, Dinwiddie 3-12 4-5 11. Totals 45-90 20-24 123.

Sacramento 23 37 25 9— 94
Brooklyn 29 26 38 30—123

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-25 (Hield 3-6, Bogdanovic 3-6, Jackson 2-3, Ferrell 1-1, Fox 1-2, Bjelica 0-1, Mason 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, Shumpert 0-3), Brooklyn 13-35 (Russell 7-14, Harris 3-4, Graham 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-5, Carroll 1-5, Allen 0-1, Kurucs 0-2, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 37 (Hield 7), Brooklyn 56 (Davis 16). Assists_Sacramento 26 (Bogdanovic 11), Brooklyn 25 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 20, Brooklyn 15. A_14,233 (17,732).

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference