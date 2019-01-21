Kings-Nets, Box

SACRAMENTO (94)

Shumpert 1-10 2-2 4, Bjelica 1-3 0-0 2, Cauley-Stein 6-8 0-1 12, Fox 4-14 0-2 9, Hield 4-10 0-0 11, Jackson 6-8 0-0 14, Bagley III 3-7 3-4 9, Giles III 4-8 0-0 8, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Ferrell 1-5 0-0 3, Bogdanovic 9-19 1-2 22. Totals 39-93 6-11 94.

BROOKLYN (123)

Kurucs 6-9 2-2 14, Graham 2-3 3-4 8, Allen 3-5 2-2 8, Russell 12-24 0-0 31, Harris 8-14 0-0 19, Carroll 3-8 2-4 9, Hollis-Jefferson 2-7 1-1 5, Davis 2-2 2-2 6, Napier 3-4 4-4 10, Dinwiddie 3-12 4-5 11. Totals 45-90 20-24 123.

Sacramento 23 37 25 9— 94 Brooklyn 29 26 38 30—123

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-25 (Hield 3-6, Bogdanovic 3-6, Jackson 2-3, Ferrell 1-1, Fox 1-2, Bjelica 0-1, Mason 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, Shumpert 0-3), Brooklyn 13-35 (Russell 7-13, Harris 3-4, Graham 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-5, Carroll 1-5, Allen 0-1, Kurucs 0-2, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 37 (Hield 7), Brooklyn 56 (Davis 16). Assists_Sacramento 26 (Bogdanovic 11), Brooklyn 25 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 20, Brooklyn 15. A_14,233 (17,732).

