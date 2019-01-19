Kings-Pistons, Box

SACRAMENTO (103)

Shumpert 3-9 0-0 7, Bjelica 2-5 0-0 5, Cauley-Stein 6-8 0-1 12, Fox 4-13 5-7 14, Hield 13-22 2-2 35, J.Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Bagley III 6-9 2-2 14, Giles III 3-6 2-4 8, Koufos 0-1 0-0 0, Ferrell 0-1 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 3-12 2-2 8. Totals 40-89 13-18 103.

DETROIT (101)

Bullock 3-12 0-0 8, Griffin 12-23 13-15 38, Pachulia 3-7 1-2 7, R.Jackson 1-5 1-2 4, Brown 2-5 1-2 6, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Leuer 4-7 0-0 8, Calderon 1-3 2-2 5, Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Kennard 7-12 1-2 19. Totals 36-82 19-25 101.

Sacramento 26 25 23 29—103 Detroit 30 27 25 19—101

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-25 (Hield 7-9, Shumpert 1-3, Fox 1-4, Bjelica 1-4, Bagley III 0-1, J.Jackson 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2), Detroit 10-29 (Kennard 4-6, Bullock 2-9, Brown 1-2, R.Jackson 1-2, Calderon 1-3, Griffin 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 39 (Hield 9), Detroit 46 (Pachulia 12). Assists_Sacramento 30 (Fox 10), Detroit 21 (Brown, Calderon 4). Total Fouls_Sacramento 20, Detroit 23. Technicals_Sacramento coach David Joerger, Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second), Griffin. A_15,377 (20,491).

