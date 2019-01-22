Kings-Raptors, Box

SACRAMENTO (105)

Bogdanovic 6-15 3-4 16, Bagley III 10-20 2-2 22, Cauley-Stein 4-5 2-2 10, Ferrell 4-13 0-0 10, Hield 5-14 3-3 15, Jackson 2-6 0-0 4, Giles III 4-8 3-6 11, Koufos 2-3 1-2 5, Mason 1-3 0-0 2, McLemore 3-4 2-3 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 105.

TORONTO (120)

Green 2-8 0-0 6, Siakam 8-14 1-1 18, Ibaka 5-13 5-6 15, Lowry 6-15 3-3 19, VanVleet 6-10 4-5 19, Powell 4-7 2-5 11, Miles 5-7 1-2 15, Boucher 2-4 4-4 8, Monroe 0-4 0-4 0, Wright 2-6 4-5 9, Loyd 0-1 0-0 0, McCaw 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 24-35 120.

Sacramento 34 22 22 27—105 Toronto 29 31 28 32—120

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 7-21 (McLemore 2-2, Ferrell 2-5, Hield 2-6, Bogdanovic 1-4, Bagley III 0-2, Jackson 0-2), Toronto 16-40 (Miles 4-5, Lowry 4-9, VanVleet 3-6, Green 2-6, Powell 1-2, Wright 1-2, Siakam 1-4, McCaw 0-1, Boucher 0-2, Ibaka 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Bagley III 11), Toronto 46 (Ibaka 10). Assists_Sacramento 29 (Bogdanovic 9), Toronto 25 (Lowry 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 27, Toronto 21. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_19,800 (19,800).

