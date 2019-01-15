Listen Live Sports

Kings’ Shumpert stopped by security at Blazers locker room

January 15, 2019 3:26 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kings guard Iman Shumpert was stopped from going into Portland’s locker room by arena and Trail Blazers security after Sacramento’s 115-107 victory Monday night.

Shumpert apparently was angry at Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who set a hard screen in the second half.

“Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men,” Shumpert said. “Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That’s it.”

Nurkic shrugged it off.

“I’m not going to worry about it,” he said. “He’s going into retirement soon. I’m not going to worry about a guy who’s going into retirement soon.”

The 28-year-old Shumpert was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. He later was walked to the bench by a teammate after arguing with someone on Portland’s bench.

After the game, Shumpert tweeted : “I apologize to the fans if I made a scene. Wasn’t my intention but this 2019 stuff is all about a ‘story.’ Don’t let that distract you from this young Scores ball club getting a great victory against a tested Blazers team.”

