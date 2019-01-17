Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kings-Stars Sums

January 17, 2019 11:13 pm
 
Los Angeles 1 1 0—2
Dallas 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Brown 12 (Carter, Doughty), 18:04 (pp). Penalties_Hagelin, LA, (high sticking), 10:21; Klingberg, DAL, (hooking), 18:01.

Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Hagelin 2 (Toffoli), 4:39. Penalties_Kopitar, LA, (tripping), 11:35.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Lindell 7 (Klingberg, Radulov), 18:56. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 7-9-3_19. Dallas 6-5-19_30.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 1; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 6-9-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Dallas, Bishop 15-12-2 (19-17).

A_18,045 (18,532). T_2:32.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Furman South. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Matt MacPherson.

