Kings-Wild Sums

Los Angeles 0 1 1 0—2 Minnesota 0 1 1 0—3 Minnesota won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Minnesota, Niederreiter 9 (Foligno, Eriksson Ek), 10:16. 2, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 8 (D.Brown, Phaneuf), 16:03. Penalties_Eriksson Ek, MIN, (hooking), 3:01; Toffoli, LA, (hooking), 16:42.

Third Period_3, Minnesota, Staal 14 (Suter, Spurgeon), 7:13. 4, Los Angeles, Carter 10 (Toffoli, Kempe), 17:30. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (interference), 2:00.

Shootout_Los Angeles 0 (Kovalchuk NG, Kopitar NG, Brown NG), Minnesota 1 (Kunin NG, Zucker G, Parise NG).

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-12-11-2_33. Minnesota 14-14-9-5_42.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 1; Minnesota 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 8-11-3 (42 shots-40 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 6-4-0 (33-31).

A_19,017 (18,064). T_2:44.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Steve Barton.

